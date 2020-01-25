BELTON — A court order declaring her incompetent to stand trial said Terrikah Lyn Haynes, 37, of Temple is “a danger to others and public safety.”
Haynes — who was found in her home with two dead children and two others who had no food or water — was committed to a facility for not more than 120 days for examination and treatment.
The objective is to make her competent to stand trial in Bell County — on two indictments of endangering a child with imminent danger of death or injury, both first-degree felony offenses.
The children Haynes reportedly endangered were her daughters, Juliet and Jaylah, ages 4 and 6.
The two girls had no edible food, water or electricity when found Sept. 30, 2019, at the house in the 1500 block of South 35th Street. The water was disconnected Sept. 3.
Incompetency order
The Dec. 20, 2019, order that declared Haynes incompetent to stand trial was issued after hearing testimony of witnesses and evidence presented.
Reports to be given to the facility include psychiatric, psychological or social work reports that relate to Haynes’ mental condition, documents from both attorneys that are relevant to her current or past mental condition, copies of the indictment and supporting conditions to establish probable cause and Haynes’ criminal history record.
A transcript of all testimony is to be forwarded to the facility, too.
If Haynes is found competent, criminal proceedings will proceed against her. If she is found incompetent to stand trial, the charges may or may not be dropped, depending on the findings, according to the Texas Rules of Criminal Procedure.
In addition, Haynes can’t be recommitted in connection with the same offense.
Agreeing to the order were Judge Fancy Jezek, Assistant District Attorney Deborah Garrett and Tim Mahler, Haynes’ attorney.
Children died
No charges have been filed against Haynes for the deaths of 1-year-old Janae and 2-year-old Terik, found already dead inside the house.
Preliminary autopsy reports on Janae and Terik said they died of neglect, and the manner of death was homicide. It’s still unknown how long the children were dead prior to the Temple Police Department welfare check. The conditions of the bodies were not released.
Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems previously said the children had been dead “for quite some time.”
When found in a house during the Sept. 30 welfare check, Haynes first appeared to be catatonic, Weems previously said.
Haynes was conscious, wouldn’t talk and her pupils appeared dilated, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Telegram.
Juliet and Jaylah are currently in the court-ordered custody of Child Protective Services.