BELTON — Justin Andrew Cannon, 30, of Temple, allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman and was arrested on a blue warrant.
Cannon reportedly on Dec. 1, 2019, dragged and pulled a pregnant woman out of a vehicle and punched, hit and struck her in the stomach and body with his hands and fists. He knew she was pregnant, the indictment said.
The assault in progress allegedly happened in the 2000 block of Airport Road and was seen by numerous witnesses, an arrest affidavit said. The woman was five months pregnant at the time and was in a different vehicle than Cannon when he pulled in behind her vehicle and yanked open her car door.
The victim told Temple Police officers she tried to protect herself and her unborn child, but Cannon hit her at least four times in her stomach and pulled her out onto the ground, where she hit her head.
The woman provided medical records to investigators that proved she was pregnant, the affidavit said.
Cannon’s bonds totaled $35,000. The arrest warrant was issued Dec. 2, 2019, by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
James Lee Harper
James Lee Harper, 37, of Copperas Cove, was indicted for indecency with a child by sexual contact after he allegedly had sexual contact with a child under the age of 17, according to the indictment.
Harper was a former teacher with Killeen Independent School District who is no longer employed there. He was arrested in December by the U.S. marshals.
He was employed at Harker Heights High School, and the charges didn’t involve a KISD student, according to Taina Maya, the district’s chief communications director and marketing officer.
Harper briefly worked as a reporter for the Killeen Daily Herald for two months in 2014.
Investigated by the Bell County Sheriff Department’s Special Crimes Unit, in conjunction with the Copperas Cove Department, it was determined the inappropriate behavior happened in both Bell and Coryell counties. It was reported to Lt. Michele Cianci in October 2019.
The victim also talked to a forensic interviewer. The arrest warrant was issued Dec. 4, 2019, by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Harper was not in the Bell County Jail Wednesday. He was released Dec. 7 on a $75,000 bond.
Others indictments
• Emilio J. Hernandez, 33, of Fort Hood, intentional injury to a child/elderly or disabled person.
• Jeremiah Dalton Morris, 22, of Temple, intentional injury to an elderly individual
• Barbara Ann Jackson, 58, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Mistie Lynn Downes, 38, of Troy, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Shawnrey Renee Jimenez, 32, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Scotty Cox, 34, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Lee Lynn Reynolds, 28, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1 and 4 grams.
• Mardavius Damond Powell, 20, of Fort Worth, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Osiel Rodriguez, 26, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Audrey David Noble, 45, of Honey Grove, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• James Lee Harper, 37, of Copperas Cove, indecency with a child.
• Richard Romero, 52, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram (repeat offender).
• Laura Ann Lara, 41, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• William Jerome Rogers, 33, of Temple, assault of a family or household member by strangulation (repeat offender).
The grand jury issued 37 true bills and passed on one.