Residents hoping for disannexation from the village of Salado did not collect the required 400 signatures to be placed on the Nov. 3 ballot in time.
“The time has come to dissolve the incorporation and return Salado to the economic freedom and limited self-rule that made this village prosper for 150 years prior to incorporation,” a flier, mailed to every registered voter in the village of Salado, said.
John Newman, a 27-year Salado resident, consulted on the flier’s release and announced the petition’s failure on his “Salado 2000” Facebook page.
“We did not get the 400 signatures required to petition for an election to abolish the incorporation,” Newman said. “I extend my personal thanks and gratitude to those who signed the petition.”
Newman, 60, also led a failed disannexation effort for the Mill Creek area of Salado in 2017.
But Salado Alderman Amber Dankert said she is happy the petition went through its designed process.
“I believe in the voice of the people. I’m actually glad that the petition went through the process and people were able to decide whether or not they wanted to sign,” Dankert told the Telegram. “Being an elected official … We just want to know what our constituents want.”
Dankert said the disannexation’s failure to make the Nov. 3 ballot shows how a majority of Salado residents want to remain incorporated.
“I think this showed us that they do still want to have the village of Salado, but I’m still glad that people had an opportunity to voice their opinions,” she said.
However, she noted that the Board of Aldermen did not have much contact with the petition’s organizers throughout the petition’s circulation.
“We try to keep a little bit of distance in showing an opinion one way or the other, so we didn’t really have any talks with anybody,” Dankert said. “I was really glad that Don was able to break down the information (in the flier) because sometimes information can be stretched to the point of misinformation.”
Taxes were highlighted as just one of the drawbacks of the community’s 20-year incorporation, but Village Administrator Don Ferguson challenged residents to find an incorporated city without a similar trajectory.
“Show me any city in the state of Texas that incorporated, and I challenge you to see if that tax rate is still the same 20 years later,” he said. “It’s just not the case.”
However, Ferguson has stressed how there is nothing wrong with the petition drive.
“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with citizens doing what they’re doing right now … as far as submitting and circulating that petition,” he said in early August. “That’s their right, and I think we as officials should always be sensitive and open in trying to actively understand those concerns.”