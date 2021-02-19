The city of Temple said Friday afternoon it has limited supplies of water available to residents affected by a boil water notice.
The city Friday issued a boil water notice to those living east of Interstate 35 and generally north of Loop 363. The boil water notice will be in place for at least 48 hours.
Affected residents still in the boil notice area — which had a much larger scope earlier Friday — include addresses east of 31st Street and north of Azalea Drive, except for the Reserve at Friars Creek neighborhood, according to a news release.
Temple had limited supplies of bottled water for affected residents available at three locations starting at 2 p.m. Friday: Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.; Fire Station No. 2, 1710 E. Ave. H; and the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
Water was limited to one case per household while supplies last.
Potable water is available at other fire stations in Temple. Residents must bring their own container to fill up with potable water.
Those locations are Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Drive; Fire Station No. 4, 411 Waters Dairy Road; Fire Station No. 5, 510 N. Apache; Fire Station No. 6, 3620 Range Road; Fire Station No. 7, 8420 West Adams Ave.; and Fire Station No. 8, 7268 Airport Road.
People who are unable to safely travel to a water distribution location may call 254-298-5550 to arrange for delivery, the city said.