Bell County launches court management system
BY SHANE MONACO
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
BELTON — Bell County went live Monday with its new case management software for court cases — replacing its more than 30 year old system.
Technology Services Director Adam Ward told the Commissioners Court that his office had been working on the transition to the new system for the past two years. A contract for the new system was approved in October 2018 for $2.8 million.
The new system will be used by all county-level courts and allow for the management of growing court dockets, automate court notices and allow for more public information in real time on the public side.
For staff the system will decrease paperwork, eliminate duplicate data entry and improve workflow among other things.
Ward said the launch had had gone well so far Monday morning despite some expected issues they plan to address over the coming weeks.