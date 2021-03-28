The intersection of Charter Oak Drive and Kegley Road/Midway Drive will close nightly, beginning Monday to allow for installation of a water main, Temple officials said.
The intersection will close at 7 Monday night and remain closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The construction will continue through Friday, April 2, weather permitting. Detours will be implemented along Kegley Lane, Tem-Bel Lane and Charter Oak Drive.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Residents with inquiries about the project can call the city of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.