BELTON — Belton ISD was chosen as one of 10 recipients of the inaugural Award of Excellence in Financial Management by the Texas Association of School Business Officials.
The new program recognizes Texas school districts as good stewards of taxpayer dollars that have implemented professional standards, best practices and innovations in financial reporting, according to a news release.
Other 2021 recipients include the Cypress-Fairbanks, Katy, Lovejoy, Mansfield, Pasadena, Pearland, Rockwall, Royse City and Spring school districts.
“My team works hard to be good managers of the money that the local community has entrusted us with and go above and beyond minimum reporting standards,” Jennifer Land, BISD chief financial officer, said in the release.
Each district submitted an application that included documentation about finance department essentials, staffing and training, controls, budget management, processes, cash management, communications, financial reports, financial analysis and projections, external staff training and innovation.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the way our school business team continues to pursue opportunities to demonstrate best practices in financial stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” BISD Superintendent Matt Smith said in a statement.