James Kevin McClendon

James Kevin McClendon, 58, of Troy, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday on a charge of indecency with a child for the Oct. 7, 2022, incident that occurred at Walmart, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.

