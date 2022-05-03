An alleged gang member whose bond was lowered by $300,000 was released from jail Monday.
Jacquon Whitfield, 24, of Temple, was arrested on March 17 for engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony. He was initially booked on a $500,000 bond. He also has a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle with a $10,000 bond.
264th District Judge Paul LePak lowered Whitfield’s bond to $200,000 on April 28.
Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Whitfield posted a commercial bond at 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Whitfield was arrested on March 17 after fleeing from police who were trying to serve an arrest warrant on the 2600 block of Nolan Creek Drive.
The pursuit ended near South 24 Street and East Avenue I.
“After the pursuit and arrest, two handguns were recovered that were believed to have been thrown from the vehicle,” according to a news release from the Temple Police Department.
Whitfield’s charges stem from his involvement in a March 3 gang-related shooting in the 1200 block of 26th Street.
A witness told police the shooters targeted five or six people and identified Whitfield as one of the alleged shooters.
Officers learned that the shooting on 26th Street was a retaliation attack after an earlier incident at the Wildcat Cutz barbershop on South 31st Street, where a rival gang targeted Whitfield about two hours prior, according to an arrest affidavit.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 21, was arrested for the barbershop shooting and held Friday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $825,000.
The two March 3 shootings remain under investigation and no additional arrests have been made, Temple police said.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.