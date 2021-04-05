BELTON — Bell County continued its four-decade long streak Monday after accepting an award for financial reporting.
The Government Finance Officers Association awarded the county’s auditor department for the 40th consecutive year. The award is for the county’s comprehensive annual financial report, which it does each year.
Tina Entrop, the county auditor, said the award was a result of them doing a good job reporting each year and thanked her team.
“It is basically preparing financial statements to make sure they are following all … guidelines,” Entrop said. “It’s a process to ensure that we are doing all the things correctly and to ensure that the reporting represents fairly the condition of the county.”
The association’s website states that the certificate of achievement was created to encourage and assist states and local governments in going beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles.
The county auditor’s office signs warrants on the county treasury, checks the treasurer’s reports and claims against the county, advertises bids for county projects and supplies and provides oversight of the financial records of the county.
Commissioner Bill Schumann thanked the auditor’s department staff for their hard work and their continued success year after year despite changes in department leadership.
Entrop took over the county’s auditor department two years ago after predecessor Donna Eakin retired in December 2018 after almost 22 years.
“Internally you are obviously well led and dedicated at what you do,” Schumann said.