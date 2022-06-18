A public meeting will be held July 6 to present the planning process for two proposed dams on Cottonwood Creek in Bell County.
The meeting, sponsored by the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Temple-based Elm Creek Watershed Authority, will be 6-8 p.m. at Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53 in Seaton.
Representatives and consultants from the local entities will provide information on the watershed flood prevention program and planning activities to date for the two proposed dams, according to a news release. They also will discuss various alternatives considered for the structures, answer questions and concerns about the planned activities, and seek public input.
“The proposed dams would provide flood protection to Bell County residents, infrastructure and agricultural lands located downstream,” the organizations said in a news release. “Local sponsors, NRCS staff and their consultants are developing a plan to evaluate the need and practicability of each of these dams. The purpose of this study is to determine the best alternatives for the reduction of flood damages while maximizing public benefits (economic, environmental, and social).”
Federal funding will assist in developing the plan, but no money has been secured for the design or construction of these proposed projects.
For more information on the meeting, contact Mark Northcut, landscaping planning leader for NRCS, at 254-742-9824 or Mark.Northcut@usda.gov.