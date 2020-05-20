BELTON — During a search for armed robbery suspects on Dec. 29, 2019, the Belton Police Department encountered resident Veronica Head.
When asked to search her residence in the 800 block of Surghnor Street, officers located a safe Head said belonged to her husband. He has been incarcerated in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for quite a few years, an arrest affidavit said.
Officers noted the smell of marijuana coming from the safe. After getting a search warrant, the safe was opened. Found inside were ammunition for at least five different caliber weapons, two baggies of pills, four different cellphones, almost $4,000 in cash, five different firearms, THC gummies and 13 bags and baggies of marijuana.
One of the guns reportedly was made from an altered shotgun that was less than 26 inches.
Recent paperwork with Head’s name on it showed officers Head had been in the safe — not years ago — but as recently as 2019, the affidavit said.
The warrant was issued Jan. 28 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. Head was charged with prohibited weapon; however, Head has not been in the Bell County Jail, Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
Anthony Steven Vrabel
A vehicle allegedly was stolen March 4 from a transmission shop.
The victim watched the theft of his 2004 Chevy Avalanche and followed the vehicle until it was parked near the 100 block of South 12th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
The victim gave Temple Police officers a good description of a suspect, later identified as Anthony Steven Vrabel, 21, of Granger.
Officers saw the vehicle and Vrabel. They stopped him and he had the car keys in his hand that matched those of the vehicle.
Vrabel was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $10,000 bond, Cox said.
A total of 48 true bills were issued by the grand jury.