Busy bee

Bees stay busy among the sunflowers at the corner of Diamond Dove Drive and Inca Dove Drive in Temple

 Nan Dickson | Special to the Telegram

Honeybees can calculate.

The intelligence of bees will be the focus of the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association meeting on Monday.

The event from 7 to 8 p.m. will feature John Swan, owner of Wicked Bee Apiary, a honeybee haven in Austin. Swan manages about 40 hives and provides training and hive management for other beekeepers.

“We will also be diving in and taking a deeper look at how honeybees communicate and make complex decisions for their hive,” according to a news release from the Master Gardeners Association.

This meeting — free and open to all ages — will be held virtually via Zoom. Register for the event at https://williamson.agrilife.org/events/

For information, contact Kate Whitney at klwhitney@ag.tamu.edu or call the Williamson County AgriLife Extension Office at 512-943-3300.