BELTON — Although it is called a “Ride Night,” local students practiced riding all day Saturday to prepare for the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show which will be held at the Bell County Expo Center, Feb. 6-11.
Brandy Farmer, leader of the Bell 4-H Horse Club, watched about 11 youngsters practice speed riding events Saturday morning in the arena of the Expo’s old livestock building. In the lot behind the building, a few more riders practiced Western and English riding. Students would work on stock horse and halter events in the afternoon, she said.
“We decided to let all the kids come and get some work on their discipline, since the weather hasn’t been that great,” she said.
Brenda Lundy and Charity Holman worked with the speed event riders. Shawn Campbell worked with the Western and English riders. In the afternoon, Calvin Waters would work with the stock horse students, Farmer said.
It was an opportunity for a “little bit more one-on-one work,” she said, with the leaders critiquing the riders and “helping them to fix errors.”
Shawn Campbell, the club’s outgoing leader and current volunteer, said the club has about 10 new members this year.
“We have a whole crop of kids this year that have never shown in the fair,” she said. “We are really excited that we have a bunch of new horsemen in the fair and in the 4-H club.”
Her daughter, Delanie McClanahan, who rode in the 4-H program several years, came back to coach the younger riders.
“She’s been a champion for many years in the riding performance events,” her mother said. “She’s training a little girl how to do a class she’s never done before — hunter showmanship. Later she’ll do some more showmanship and halter, or any other thing they need to know about the fair.”
One of the young riders held her horse on a long rope while it charged around in a circle. Campbell said this is called “lunging a horse,” something riders do before an event to let the animal work off steam.
The club will have two more Ride Nights in the old livestock building and one in the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex before the fair, she said.
Kayla and Austin Clayton of Rogers watched their daughter, Hartley Jo Clayton, 10, practice for the speed events of cloverleaf and straightaway barrel racing, pole bending and stakes racing.
Hartley Jo has been riding two years, her mother said. She rides at home and in the arena at the Temple Longhorn Riding Club, where Kayla Clayton is the club secretary.
A younger daughter, Hazley, 7, rode around Saturday on Honcho, one of the family’s four horses, but is too young to be in the fair, her mother said.
“She’s just watching today,” Kayla Clayton said.