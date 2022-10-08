BELTON — About 300 upbeat people participated in a Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning, opening with a program at Liberty Park and ending with a stroll along Belton’s hike-and-bike trail.
“We’re very excited to be back here again in 2022,” said Andrea Taurins, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association in Austin. “We raise dollars here to support the education and support programs, as well as research.”
She said the walk was a family and community-focused event, with many local businesses supporting.
“We’re hoping to raise $65,000,” she said.
Fundraising toward that goal has been going on for months, she said, and will continue until the end of the year.
She introduced Dr. Alan Stevens, director of the Center for Applied Health Research at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
“We’re here to tell people about our dementia care research,” he said, including the BS&W Online Caregiver Study and the All of Us Research Project of the National Institutes of Health.
“We design and test modules of care to support family caregivers,” he said. “We work both within our health care systems and with community organizations.”
One of their concerns is the health of the caregiver, he said.
“We are one of hundreds of sites across the country to allow people to be part of a national study, with a goal of including 1 million,” he said.
He said it was good to see so many people coming out and recognizing the individuals living with dementia and their families.
“These families need support from the community,” he said.
Taurins said Frank Garrett, 90, of Harker Heights raised more than $20,000 in memory of his late wife, Ida, who suffered from Alzheimer’s.
Garrett said he was Ida’s caregiver for more than nine years.
“I made an effort to learn all I could about the Alzheimer’s memory loss disease,” he said.
In 2017, after placing his wife in Memory Care, he started helping Memory Care raise research funds. He and his daughter, Bianca McBride, later formed a walking team, Ida’s Crusaders, to raise awareness.
“During my years as an advocator and fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, I find that there are many people still unaware that memory loss is a killer disease that kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined,” he said. “They are also unaware that the memory loss disease affects the young as well as the elderly.”
Alzheimer’s is not a personal issue, he said, but a family issue that affects families worldwide.
“There are over 6.2 million people in America living with the memory loss disease and over 11 million family and friends are caregivers,” he said.
Bianca McBride said her husband, Michael, and their daughter, Katharina, were part of the fundraising team Ida’s Crusaders.
“We’re going to keep participating as long as we can,” she said.
As far as any medical breakthroughs for Alzheimer’s, she said there have been some advances.
“I’d like to see us not have to worry about Alzheimer’s,” she said. “It’s a struggle for everybody, both the person and their loved ones. It’s very hard on everyone.”