ROCKDALE — Lane closures will start Monday, weather permitting, as a Texas Department of Transportation contractor will begin paving improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 79 and FM 908 in Rockdale.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chuck Norris plans return to Belton as Bell County Comic Con guest
- Tuesday Morning to close all stores, including Temple location
- Extraco Tower in Temple may become executive hotel
- UPDATE: Sirens sound in Temple after tornado touches down on North Fort Hood
- 2 injured in Temple partial structure collapse
- Two BISD principals named; other positions open
- Temple man indicted on two felony charges, including assaulting an officer
- Chargers select Temple's Johnston in first round of NFL draft
- Witness: Marks confessed to 2019 slaying; judge to rule on testimony before jury
- DA: 4 videos of key witnesses revealed; Marks objects to new evidence in capital murder trial