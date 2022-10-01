SALADO — Mermaids were out in force in the village Saturday.
Sirena’s Creekside Carnaval, held at Pace Park this weekend, featured local food and crafts vendors, live music, helicopter rides, exhibits, face painting and a petting zoo.
The mermaid-themed event sponsored by Legacy Salado Inc., a nonprofit organization, is held in honor of the Salado legend of Sirena, a Native American Indian mermaid highlighted in artist Troy Kelley’s 1986 life-size bronze mermaid statue at Sirena Park.
“We wanted a festival to honor the legend of Sirena,” Amber Dankert, co-organizer of the event, said. “This year we brought it to Pace Park in hopes of fundraising an all-abilities playground park in addition to (the playground already there).”
The playground at Pace Park is the only one in Salado.
The mermaid event garnered the attention of families from all over Texas. Rachel Lyle drove from Austin to take her daughter Makenzie to the event.
“My friend sent me the ad, and as soon as I saw it was mermaid-themed, it was a no-brainer,” Lyle said. “She’s actually going to be (The Little Mermaid) for Halloween, so she got to wear her costume early.”
The family-friendly festival was not just a place where children such as Makenzie could live out their fantasies with mermaid-themed arts and crafts and face-painting, but where children such as Dylan Miles of Acton Academy could fulfill their entrepreneurial dreams.
Acton Academy held a business fair at the festival during which students aged 4-14 were tasked with creating their own products. Acton teaches students to learn, think and in the case of the business fair, sell products independently.
“This event helps the students gain life skills and a strong work ethic that can be used in everyday life.” Deesha Long, co-organizer of the fair, said.
Miles operated a booth for his dog-treat business PugNug Treats. Inspired by his dog, he created a dog treat made with spent grain from a local brewery. It’s safe for humans to enjoy as well, he said. After the brewery already has used it to make beer, the grain is left rich with protein and minerals.
The business fair was not the only educational event at the Carnaval. Texas Parks & Wildlife Department held an Operation Game Thief exhibit. The truck brought several popular animals that become victim to illegal hunting activities.
The Game Thief mission seeks to engage individuals and communities across Texas to prevent theft and destruction to state natural resources. Scott Haney, a program specialist, said he hopes the younger generation can help put a stop to illegal game hunting if they can see it rather than hear it or read it.
“We wanted the kids to actually see the animals that get hunted illegally. This is an important thing,” Haney said. “Some people are visual learners. The animals bring the kids, who bring the parents, who can currently put a stop to this.”
Cat Diaz, who wore a life-like mermaid costume, posed with children to take “shellfies” with.
“I love hugs” Diaz said. “This carnival allows kids to live out their fantasies just like I’m living my 12-year-old one (of being a mermaid).”
Although there is free parking in the surrounding areas, parking closest to the festival was $5 with all proceeds going toward the playground.
By bringing families together to the event, Dankert and Theresa Howard said they hope to garner more attention for the playground project that they are passionate about. Together, they believe every kid with every ability should have a park where they can be themselves.
“Salado is a tourism community and we want it to keep growing,” Dankert said. “We actually have surveys people can fill out and each one so far has been from families outside of Salado. It’s amazing.”