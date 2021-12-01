The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor honored two Crusaders when it dedicated the Randy and Caroline Mann Endowed Scholarship — funding that the institution hopes will impact the livelihoods of students for the years to come.
Former UMHB athletes, friends and family raised $100,000 to make the scholarship possible, according to UMHB.
“Caroline and I are so surprised to learn that our friends and family have been working to establish this scholarship,” Randy Mann said in a news release. “We are humbled by their generosity and can’t wait to see how this scholarship affects future UMHB students.”
Randy — who was awarded an honorary membership into the UMHB Alumni Association in 2019 — earned two degrees from Tarleton State University in Stephenville before accepting a head coaching position for the men’s golf team at UMHB.
“Randy joined UMHB in 1999 … and led the Cru to its first American Southwest Conference Championship in 2001,” UMHB spokeswoman Ashley Smith said in a news release. “Under his leadership, the golf program won three ASC titles. He also led the Cru men to their first-ever NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament berth in 2001 before being promoted to associate athletic director in 2008.”
During his tenure as associate athletic director, Randy’s responsibilities included athletic event management, ticketing and a variety of administrative duties.
“In 2012, Randy became the vice president for athletics and served in that role until 2021,” Smith said. “During that time, he led UMHB Athletics to two national championships and 17 ASC Championships.
Randy currently serves as UMHB’s athletics events manager.
Meanwhile, his wife Caroline — who is originally from Crawford — earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from UMHB in 1983 before joining the McLane Co., where she has worked as an assistant treasurer.
“The Manns have impacted many lives in the past 20 years at UMHB,” UMHB President Randy O’Rear said. “I am grateful to those who gave so generously to create this scholarship to honor Randy and Caroline’s lives of service. I cannot think of two people more deserving.”
Residents can donate to the Randy and Caroline Mann Endowed Scholarship online at go.umhb.edu/mann or by calling 254-295-4173.