Summer fun in the sun will be limited this year for many Temple residents.
A shortage of lifeguards and camp counselors at city facilities and programs has limited what Temple can offer to the public compared to previous years. This shortage is especially noticeable now as city pools opened for the summer on Saturday.
In response to the shortage the city has limited hours at some city facilities and cut back on summer camp sizes.
Mike Hemker, assistant director of parks and recreation, said staffing levels in the department fell during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Swimming pools operating hours have not returned to pre-pandemic operations primarily due to a lack of workforce,” Hemker said. “Sum- mer camps are operating at a level in which we keep our child-to-camp-leader ratio intact.”
With the lack of lifeguards, some cutbacks have included a lack of pool rentals for private groups and families.
Heather Bates, director of marketing and communications for the city, said extra staff members are needed to operate pools at those times.
“It even affects the pool rentals, if you want to rent the pool for your church or have a kid’s birthday,” Bates said. “We don’t have enough people to work those hours. They are all part-time, seasonal (employees) so you can’t overwork them.”
Many businesses and government entities have struggled to keep their staffing levels up over the past year, with various positions left open.
City officials said some of the hardest positions to fill have been those in its parks and recreation department. Other government entities, such as Bell County, have had a similar difficulty recruiting for its law enforcement positions.
This difficult in recruitment over the past year has lead officials promoting the benefits of work for the city or county.
Hemker said work as a lifeguard or camp counselor is a good first job for those in the community.
“In order to expand enrollment from camp waiting lists, our programs need additional counselors to work in our camps and at our recreation centers,” Hemker said. “Working as a lifeguard or camp counselor in a parks and recreation setting provides a great start to any career. Our counselors and lifeguards work in a diverse team environment and learn a variety of real-world skills.”
Alex Gibbs, spokesman for the city, said the city expected to continue hiring lifeguards throughout the summer.
The same is not true for summer camp personnel, Gibbs said. Later in the summer the city will instead switch to hiring staff for its afterschool programs instead.
Requirements for city lifeguards include a special certification, which requires ap- plicants to be at least 16 years old.
Those interested in applying can go to https://bit.ly/3NXClwK.