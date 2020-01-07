BELTON — A Holland teenager first placed on probation in May 2018 by the juvenile court system aged out and had his case transferred to a district court.
The case of Winston Theodore Robbins, 19, was transferred to the 426th District Court, where Judge Fancy Jezek sentenced him to four years — which was probated for two years, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
The court in 2018 determined Robbins was in need of rehabilitation after he was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy, court records indicated.
Jezek ruled Robbins still needs rehabilitation and the public still needs protection, so he was transferred to adult probation to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Robbins is a registered sex offender who must register every year for the rest of his life.
Robbins’ attorney was Michael White. Prosecuting him was Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan.