An enlistment ceremony for people joining the military will be part of Military Appreciation Night Friday at the Belton Fourth of July Rodeo.
The ceremony with at least 30 people joining four different branches of the military will take place during the opening of the PRCA Rodeo at 7 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Gen. Paul E. Funk II, a Fort Hood native who previously served as III Corps and Fort Hood commander, is scheduled to lead the recruits in the Oath of Enlistment, according to a news release.
“We are excited to add this ceremony to the rodeo, as it will provide a great opportunity for our community to honor and celebrate with the enlistees and their families,” Randy Pittenger, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said.
Belton is hosting the Fourth of July Rodeo for the 98th year. The rodeo will be Friday through Sunday at the Expo Center.
Sunday will be Family Night at the rodeo with free admission for children ages 12 and under with a paid adult general admission. The KPA Stick Horse Stampede will provide children ages 4 and up an opportunity to run around on the arena floor prior to the start of the rodeo.
“We are excited about bringing back this fun opportunity for our kids to get in the dirt at the Belton Fourth of July Rodeo, and we know that the photo opps will be especially awesome again this year,” Pittenger said. “The Belton rodeo is always a great family experience, and one of our goals is to make this year’s rodeo even more affordable and enjoyable for families with young children.”
Registration is not required for the Stick Horse Stampede, but all children wishing to participate will need to arrive by 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, officials said.
The three-day PRCA Rodeo serves as a key component of the weeklong Belton Fourth of July Celebration that included a downtown street party, a carnival in Liberty Park, Patriotic Program and Parade, Festival on Nolan Creek, and Backyard Party at Schoepf’s Concert and Fireworks Show.
Rodeo tickets are available at the Expo ticket office or online.
For more information, visit www.beltonchamber.com, call 254-939-3551, or email info@beltonchamber.com.