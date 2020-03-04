Bell County voters made up their mind Tuesday.
They want four more years of Sheriff Eddy Lange and they are still mulling over who they want to be the next judge of the 426th District Court. They also decided which Democrat and Republican they wanted for Precinct 4 constable and Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace.
Lange easily glided to the Republican nomination for sheriff and will likely go uncontested in the Nov. 3 election.
The two-term incumbent defeated Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris in the GOP primary. Lange got 67.6 percent of the vote while Harris got 32.4 percent, according to unofficial results.
Lange told the Telegram Tuesday that he has effectively led the Bell County Sheriff’s Department during his tenure.
“I try not to let (the election) affect what we do on a day-to-day basis, and I didn’t,” the sheriff said. “We’re continuing operations and if the worst thing had happened and I got beat tonight, if he would leave everything exactly the way it is, it would continue to run on.”
Harris said Wednesday it was a long race — one in which he met many Bell County residents and talked about issues. He thanked his supporters and vowed this is not the last time he will be on the ballot.
“We’ll be bigger and better next time,” Harris said, confirming he plans to run for sheriff again in 2024. “Regardless if (Lange) is going to run again, I will run. … We’ll be back bigger, stronger and more prepared next time.”
426th District Court
As for the other major countywide race, Killeen lawyer Steve Duskie and Belton lawyer Jeff Parker will face off in a May 26 runoff for judge of the 426th District Court. This is effectively a rematch of the 264th District Court election from 2018 when Parker and Duskie sought that seat.
Duskie was the top vote-getter Tuesday. He scored 41 percent of the vote. Parker was close behind, with 36.4 percent. Salado lawyer and former military judge Wade Faulkner came in third, with 22.6 percent.
“I’ll try to target the people that will be interested in voting and make sure they stay interested in the campaign and know that there are not going to be many other elections heading to runoffs,” Duskie said.
Parker is thankful to be in the runoff. He said he expected it with three candidates in the race.
“Knowing that, I focused on making sure I was in the runoff race,” Parker told the Telegram Wednesday. “Now that it is to that point, my campaign is going to kick into high gear because I realize the need to convince every voter why I am the best choice to be the next judge of the 426th District Court.”
Faulkner told the Telegram that Bell County is in good hands with either of the two men going to the runoff.
Precinct 4
Over on the west side of the county, Precinct 4 voters were unequivocal with their choices for constable and justice of the peace.
They tapped Republican Michael Copeland and Democrat Martha Dominguez as the nominees for Precinct 4 constable. The winner of the Nov. 3 election will go on to succeed longtime Constable Edd Melton, a Republican.
Copeland defeated fellow Republican AJ Torres 64.3 percent to 35.7 percent. Dominguez beat out a pair of Democrats — Calvin Brow and Louie Minor — with 66.3 percent of the vote. Brow got 17.6 percent while Minor received 16.1 percent.
Copeland and Dominguez both work for the Precinct 4 constable’s office.
Voters overwhelmingly decided against putting Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters — who the Commissioners Court appointed last year to serve the remainder of Killeen Democrat Claudia Brown’s term — on the November ballot.
Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson won 66.1 percent of the vote to Peters’ 33.9 percent.
Johnson will face former Killeen Police Officer Michael Keefe, a Republican. Keefe netted 65.8 percent of the vote in the GOP primary. Army veteran Hal Butchart earned 19.8 percent and Killeen lawyer Chet Southworth received 14.5 percent.