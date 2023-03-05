Get ready Elvis fans, here’s a couple of concerts that will definitely leave you all shook up.
The shows are so big that it takes four Elvises (or is it Elvi?) to pull it off, and they will be representing four eras in the life and music of The King.
“There will be a young Elvis, and performers representing different stages of his life,” said Mary Lowe, owner of Hound Dog Productions and a consultant for a March 24 show at The Beltonian in Belton and a March 25 show at Marlin’s Palace Theatre. Both shows will begin at 7 p.m.
The show is being produced by John Cobb of Chilton, who also will be performing as the 1976-era Elvis. Lowe will serve as the event MC at both shows.
The Night with Elvis show kicks off with Hunter Cole, 16, of Cleburne portraying Elvis during his younger years. Hunter will be performing “Shake, Rattle & Roll,” “Jailhouse Rock” and more of the legendary performer’s early hits.
Next up will be Travis Hudson, a popular Elvis impersonator from San Antonio. Hudson’s performance will include hits from around 1968 and will include “Memories” and “If I Can Dream.”
Will Humbarger is coming to Central Texas from Queen’s Valley, Arizona, and he will be performing Elvis songs from 1969 to about 1971.
“This is when Elvis took up a residency at the International Hotel in Las Vegas,” Lowe said. “He will do a ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ entrance, and also entertain with ‘Suspicious Minds’ and ‘Impossible Dreams,’ among others.”
Cobb will represent Elvis during the performer’s later years, and he plans to deliver a performance fans will remember.
“I’ll probably be wearing the Arabian outfit, which was something he wore a lot toward the end of his career,” Cobb said. “I’ll be doing his later hits and some crowd favorites such as ‘If You Love Me Let Me Know,’ ‘Falling in Love with You,’ ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘Burnin’ Love.’”
The Beltonian, 219 E. Central Ave., will have its full concession and menu up and running for the show, and The Palace will have light concessions available.
There will be photo opportunities after both shows, Lowe said. After-parties will be held at The Pit Stop on March 24 and at The Palace on March 25.