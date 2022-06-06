BELTON — Bell County will continue to hold off with the implementation of a burn ban, even as local temperatures are expected to rise over 100 degrees this week.
Chris Mahlstedt, fire marshal for the county, advised the Commissioners Court on Monday to hold off putting in place a burn ban. He pointed to high humidity in the area as well as recent rains.
Mahlstedt said he does plan to keep an eye on local conditions and planned to readdress the issue of a burn ban if conditions worsened.
“Temperatures are going to be in the low 100s starting this week,” Mahlstedt said. “The humidity is going to be up and we are not forecasted to get much rain. But, with the drought index and the fuel moisture content, I think we are good continuing as is.”
Coryell, Lampasas and Burnet counties are neighboring counties with current burn bans.
If implemented, a Bell burn ban would prohibit anyone from conducting controlled outdoor burns in the county.
In Temple, temperature highs are expected to hover near 100 degrees the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service shows a high of 99 degrees forecast on Tuesday with a heat index of 103. The agency also shows a high of 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday, 102 on Friday and 99 on Saturday.
Despite high temperatures, a map published by the U.S. Drought Monitor showed drought conditions in Bell County lessened in recent weeks.
Last month, extreme drought — the second highest level on the monitor’s map — covered roughly half of the county. Now, only a sliver of western Bell County is in extreme drought while the rest is mainly in moderate and severe conditions.