Solving the issue of homelessness is not something one city can do alone.
For Bell County’s largest two cities — Temple and Killeen — the solution comes from working together toward a joint goal, officials said.
Earlier this month, the Temple City Council unanimously approved an agreement authorizing the creation of a Mental Health and Homelessness Strategic Plan along with the city of Killeen.
The two cities will hire a consultant who will develop a plan to address this issue. Both cities agreed to spend $100,000, which will be split equally.
Rashawn Smith, special projects coordinator for Killeen, said it’s important for the cities to work together to make the project a success.
“The joint agreement between the city of Killeen and the city of Temple means to the city an opportunity to build partnerships,” Smith said. “Addressing homelessness requires coordinated efforts with citizens, community partners and our county. With two of the larger cities in Central Texas partnering, we’re hopeful citizens and community partners will see us begin to address homelessness more strategically.”
Once a consultant is chosen, officials expect the plan to take between six and nine months to develop.
Temple city officials said the two cities historically have seen similar fluctuations in homelessness.
In the development of the plan, officials said they hope to outline measurable goals with clear guidelines that can be followed. These goals will include those that are countywide as well as those that can be implemented in each city.
The plan also aims at making sure programs put in place are viewed through an “equity lens.”
Nancy Glover, director for housing and community development in Temple, said the cities need to have a plan in place.
“The city is focusing on homelessness because it is a matter that we need to address,” Glover said. “There are several agencies in the area that have developed programs and provide services for homeless individuals, but there has never been a comprehensive strategy with the goal of eliminating homelessness in the county.”
Development of the strategic plan — in addition to proposing new services — also will look at existing services in the county.
Temple officials said the plan will look at what gaps there are in existing services and how best to help the homeless navigate those resources. The plan will identify where these services should be located to best help those in need.
While the agreement is between Temple and Killeen, officials plan to include other cities and organizations in Bell County.
Glover said working with existing organizations throughout the county who serve the homeless is crucial in the project’s success.
“We have put together a steering committee that is comprised of city leaders from throughout the county and key members of the Central Texas Homeless Coalition,” Glover said. “Additionally, we have developed focus groups that include representatives from the local agencies that provide services for homeless individuals.”
Smith said team members from the two cities already have started meeting and will start working on the strategic plan in February.
Temple officials said the exact price of implementing the plan is not yet known as they are awaiting the proposed projects from the consultant.