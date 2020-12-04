Thirty-six Temple College students were inducted this fall into Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for students in two-year colleges.
Founded in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement of two-year college students and provides opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders, according to a news release.
The Temple College chapter of PTK, which is known as the Lambda Theta chapter, was chartered in 1960 and is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
The new members are:
Belton – Sesilla Cook, Kevin Hines, Lauren Lucht, Fatemeh Nazari, Kendall Olson, Brian Shadrick, Benjamin Weaver, Fernando Zapata
Harker Heights – Sofia Santos-Quintanilla
Hutto – Calista Aponte, Skylar Cochran, Ian Guzman, Diana Hernandez, Carolina Martinez
Jarrell – Katharine-Le Quintanilla
Killeen – Jasmine Keelen, Joy Seiberling
Nolanville – Rebecca Hackney
Pflugerville – Ashley Onuorah
Salado – Daniel Bandy
Taylor – Samantha Sanford
Temple – Adrianna Alvarez, Hope Ash, Hillary Carlson, Samual Davis, Patricia Downing, Zoe Hairston, Abigail Layton, Diego Martinez Padilla, Yovana Perez, Natasha Reneau, Joseph Serna, Brandi Simmons, Kaitlyn Tuck
Thorndale – Katie Lyman
Wichita, Kansas – Hannah Kozlowski