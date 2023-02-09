Cemetery staff

Donna Dixon and Rene Pogue, the city of Temple’s Hillcrest Cemetery staff, are shown with a small portion of the cemetery in the background late Tuesday. Since the city took over Hillcrest in May 2019, Dixon and Pogue have been busy updating and digitizing records. The city has started a five-year project to straighten and repair headstones at the cemetery.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

Hillcrest Cemetery in North Temple is more than a final resting place for 19,000 area residents, it’s also an immense treasure trove of Central Texas history.