Hillcrest Cemetery in North Temple is more than a final resting place for 19,000 area residents, it’s also an immense treasure trove of Central Texas history.
Graves at Hillcrest date back to 1877, and many of Temple’s pioneer families and leaders from days gone by are buried there.
W. Goodrich Jones, the father of Texas Forestry, is buried there, and so are Drs. Raleigh White and AC Scott, founders of Scott & White Memorial Hospital. Tomb-marker epitaphs are in many languages, reflecting the diverse nationalities that settled in the Temple area, including Germans, Czechs, Italians, Hispanics, French, Chinese, Vietnamese and Koreans.
Like anything old, maintenance is essential to keeping it in working order. Hillcrest Cemetery is no different. When the city took over ownership of the cemetery in 2019, it inherited a massive rebuilding project.
“The city is now doing maintenance and general upkeep, and we’re working on improving the records system,” Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said. “Record keeping wasn’t complete, and there were gaps during some time periods.”
“We have developed an in-house program to make all records digitized and on a searchable database,” she said. “Also, the maintenance needs were many.”
Donna Dixon, a Parks & Recreation employee since 2002, was tabbed to lead the cemetery project.
“A lot of things were in bad shape,” Dixon said. “There was nothing on computer except an incomplete spreadsheet, but that gave us a starting point.”
Dixon hired Rene Pogue to help build and modernize Hillcrest’s database and records. It’s been a long, slow process, but the duo is making headway.
“During our first few months, we didn’t know what plots were available and if a plot had been paid in advance,” Dixon said. “We had more than 100 years of information on sheets of paper and burial books, and we started adding info to our spreadsheet.”
“The city’s IT department developed some software with GPS capabilities,” she said. “They took a photo of every headstone and grave location. They are still working on it, but when it’s complete we will have a digital map of the cemetery. If someone is doing a grave search online, this software will help locate the particular grave.”
Dixon said the new system will be beneficial to those working on genealogy and family history projects.
“We have a lot of requests from people trying to learn about their family history, and now we can provide more help,” she said. “We want to provide the best service we can for families of loved ones. We are bringing Hillcrest into this century.”
Neither Dixon nor Pogue had prior experience operating a cemetery, but since they began their new tasks in 2019, Hillcrest has changed by leaps and bounds.
“We have never been in the cemetery business, but this software is giving us the tools we need,” she said.
“We now know the inventory of our plots — right now we have about nine acres that haven’t been plotted,” Dixon said. “Maintenance has improved. One of the biggest issues when we took over was basic mowing and upkeep. That’s being done by Parks and Recreation maintenance workers, but eventually we would like our own cemetery crew.”
“We’ve added signage and maps throughout the cemetery, along with security cameras. The city has adopted ordinances and policies that provide guidance for burials, and we are launching a five-year program to repair and straighten headstones.”
“There are so many headstones in the cemetery,” Dixon said. “Our goal is to start with the leaning ones that can be a hazard. Normally, it’s the family’s responsibility to repair a broken headstone. But Hillcrest is old, and in many cases families are unknown. We might not be able to track them down.”
Myers said more Hillcrest improvements could come as early as this year.
“We are looking into an extensive Hillcrest Cemetery Master Plan to see if we need more improvements and infrastructure,” Myers said. “If we do, that could be funded after October 2023.”
The 68 acres that are now Hillcrest Cemetery was once a farm, and a school was built on the property in the mid-1870s — several years before Temple was formed. The cemetery was formed after a 17-year-old student — Mary Williams — died in 1877.
In 1884, the cemetery incorporated and became Temple Cemetery Co. The name was changed to Hillcrest in 1921, but the legal name remained Temple Cemetery Co. That organization transferred ownership, management and operations to the city on May 1, 2019.