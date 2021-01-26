A Bruceville-Eddy police officer was arrested Tuesday on charges of prostitution of a minor and sexual assault.
Nathaniel George Lawrence, 32, was in custody at the McLennan County Jail. His bonds totaled $40,000, jail records showed.
The officer’s arrest came about after an investigation started Jan. 21 when a patient at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple was believed to be a victim of sex trafficking, according to an arrest affidavit.
The boy told a McLennan County investigator that he was “possibly receiving financial benefits from adult men in exchange for sexual acts,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The boy said he “received money or goods in exchange for sex” from men he met through a cellphone application, the affidavit said.
Lawrence allegedly picked the boy up in his truck and the two had sex on an isolated road around Thanksgiving, the affidavit said.
A McLennan County investigator, posing as the boy, sent messages to the officer. Lawrence then arranged a meeting for sex, sent the boy an electronic payment of $40 and drove to his home, where officers arrested him, according to the affidavit.
City and police officials in Bruceville-Eddy could not be reached for comment Tuesday.