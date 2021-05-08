National Train Day on Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum went well, with more than 200 tickets sold, said Mike Hicks, museum director.
The child-oriented event included a Lego display, an Amtrak giveaway, materials from the Temple Public Library and sweets from Candy and More at the Temple Mall, he said. There was a balloon artist, and a caricature artist and family photos by Wes Albany.
Genevieve Stockburger, education coordinator for the museum, said the children received goodie bags and the families participated in train-themed activities. A booklet for the children included a guide to the rail yard and coloring pages.
People also visited the train display outside, she said. Two cabooses and the old diesel engine were open for tours.
Shawna Sullivan, outreach assistant for the library, gave children an activity booklet, which contained facts about different trains around the world.
She showed them how to make a model train out of a paper template, and gave out tiny toys and train buttons. Her three books on display were the well-known “The Little Engine that Could” and two books about train travel: “Trains Run!” and “Hamish Takes the Train.”
A common table for the Temple Mall stores of Candy and More, Under My Skin and Peggy’s Coffee House sold a variety of games and confections. There were squishy toys, Harry Potter-themed merchandise, jelly snacks and lollipops.
A lot of people went outside and one of the attractions was touring the diesel engine and two cabooses. A boxcar in the display was not open for touring.
Artie Dunlap of Clifton, a museum volunteer, checked people into the tour.
“I went to work for the Katy Railroad in 1976,” he said. “I rode this caboose as a brakeman many a time.”
He later became a conductor and continued to ride on the caboose until 1988, when it was phased out, he said.
David Douglas, a member of Central Texas Area Model Railroaders, said he has volunteered at the National Train Day event every time the museum has had it.
“We couldn’t have it last year,” he said. “I think the city’s so lucky to have it. It’s always a fun day for the kids.”
The model train display in the old Moody Depot also was open Saturday, he said. It’s open free of charge 1-5 p.m. every first and third Saturday.