BELTON — Even though booked at the last minute, the Southwest Texas Cutting Horse Association show had a good turnout this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center, said Cary Sims, association secretary.
A Saturday morning tally had at least 100 horses entered, she said. This is the middle of the season, she said. The finale will be in November in Belton.
Jana Lowe, president of the American Cutting Horse Association — the parent organization — entered two horses in the show, one in the $50,000 non-pro class and the other in the senior non-pro class. She said one of her horses, Crash, is extremely tall for a cutting horse.
“Usually the smaller horses tend to be a little faster moving,” she said. “He’s a big, kind horse. I really love him.”
Most riders leave their horses with a trainer for a tune-up before a show, she said.
“A lot of people use the same trainer for years and keep them there off and on,” she said. “Young horses especially need to stay with the trainer a little more than older horses.”
Horses are like people, she said. If they’re not practicing all the time, they might try to take a few shortcuts.
“You have to remind them that this is the way you want to do it,” she said.
Her aunt, Martha Wilson of Moscow said she’s been riding cutting horses for 14 years. She has two mounts, Fletch and Tuff.
“We’ve had a good year so far,” the Polk County resident said. “I’ve been really successful over the last 14 years. I truly love the sport. I’m going to try to ride until I can’t.
“You’ve got to have a really good horse and that horse has got to fit you,” she said. “You go and you ride horses until you find one you think you are going to get along with, and then you try to buy him.”
Cutting horses are very expensive and it’s an expensive sport, she said. Riders need money for horses, a trailer, a truck and entry fees, she said.
“You’ve just got to really like it,” she said. “It keeps you coming back.”
Elizabeth Riley of Brenham competed in the show on a horse name Cat Smooth. Riley has more than 25 years in cutting and said she likes the people and the challenge.
“Every day’s a new day,” she said.
Paul Vaughan of Temple rode his mare Sophie in the show and has been in the sport for about 12 years.
“I’ve never been a big-timer,” he said. “We have a big family here that we congregate with, and the sport, and the competition. It’s not for the money.
“You try not to think,” he said. “Try to be calm, and relax, and let it happen. You can over-think this thing and set yourself up for trouble. Just go down there and relax and trust your horse. You’ll do much better.”