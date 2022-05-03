BELTON — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department was presented with more than $1.56 million in federal funds Tuesday to help pay for a variety of projects.
U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, presented a check with the funding to Sheriff Eddy Lange and County Judge David Blackburn at the Bell County Historic Courthouse.
Carter said the money comes from funds set aside for special projects by the Justice, Science and the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee in Congress.
“This money will help the Bell County Sheriff’s Department meet the ever-growing community that they serve up this way,” Carter said. “Law enforcement officers go above and beyond for everybody, and it is our job to give them the necessary tools and support that makes that job effective and friendly.”
Carter said he felt it was important to continue supporting police agencies, especially now, since “we in Bell County believe in supporting out law enforcement.”
Lange said about $425,000 will be spent on purchasing a set of new radios for the department, many of which will go to those working in the jail. He said the radios will especially be needed with the county’s current jail expansion.
The department also plans on purchasing three body scanners, like those seen at airports, for just over $400,000 in hopes to limit the amount of contraband coming in.
Other items to be purchased include 90 body cameras for deputies and detectives within the department, as well as washers and dryers for the jail.
The money given to the department, Lange said, would help offset some costs the department has had due to growth.
“When I first took office 10 years ago I had about 650 inmates in custody, and today it is almost 1,300,” Lange said. “Our inmate population has doubled in 10 years and there is no reason to believe it won’t continue to do that.”
Blackburn thanked Carter for his work in finding funds for the county, which he knows can be a difficult task.
“I know how difficult it is to attain and identify resources and allocate those resources, it is always a challenge at every level,” Blackburn said.
Grants given out by the federal government can be competitive, with entities across the country competing for the needed funds.
Carter said that he encouraged those entities he represents to be smart and not only pursue road projects, which have the most applications for funds.
“Everybody tends to pile up in the transportation area,” Carter said. “We were smart enough to tell our folks back home that, ‘If you have needs, don’t everybody come to me for roads because not everybody is going to get roads.’”