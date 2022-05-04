The Temple Children’s Museum will resume its regular hours on Monday after closing last month in response to recent downtown construction.
“Although wonderful for the growth and development of Temple, the ongoing construction next door to the Temple Children’s Museum disrupted museum operations to the point that staff found it difficult to carry on quality programming, including after-hours special events,” the Temple Children’s Museum said in a statement.”
During the near month-long closure, safety inspections and testing were conducted from the existing site at 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple.
“Test results were received on Friday, April 29 and indicated that the building was safe to resume services,” Robin Battershell, the board president for the Temple Children’s Museum, said in a news release.
The Temple Children’s Museum currently operates from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays and on the first and second Saturday of each month. Thursdays and Fridays, meanwhile, are reserved for private parties, camps and special events.
Tickets — which cost $7 per child and $7 per adult — must be reserved in advance.
“To make your reservation call 254-500-7617,” Battershell said.
Although this closure kept children from participating in hands-on and interactive learning activities, the Temple Children’s Museum turned it into an opportunity.
“Demand was beginning to exceed space availability, so TCM took this as an opportunity to seek a larger facility where we could expand our programs and exhibits and provide more parking and easier access,” Temple Children’s Museum said. “We ask for your patience while we find the best option. Please visit our website and social media pages to receive further updates. Exciting things are coming.”
Last year, the former president of the Temple Children’s Museum’s board of directors highlighted how it is actively planning for an expansion.
“A five-year plan includes building and maintaining quality museum experiences in the temporary location (at 11 N. Fourth St. Temple) as well as strategy to build in the museum’s permanent location,” Joelle Bedwell said.