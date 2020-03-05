Children in a number of classrooms in Temple and Belton had a treat this week when volunteers from across the community showed up to read to them.
Five schools, four in Temple and one in Belton, participated in the Dr. Seuss Reading Day, a project supported by the United Way of Central Texas.
Children celebrated reading on Monday, the birthday of Dr. Seuss, of “The Cat in the Hat” and “Green Eggs and Ham” fame.
Over the past few years the number of participating schools has increased, along with the number of volunteer readers, Veshell Greene, United Way vice president of resource development, said.
Greene estimates that more than 162 classes had guest readers this year. More than 70 individuals signed up to read to the students, 38 from Baylor Scott & White.
The volunteer readers at Southwest Elementary School in Belton started in the library and then moved on to classrooms. After 10:30 a.m. Belton school board members took over the reading.
Volunteer Barbara Hoffman brought her therapy dog, Buckshot, with her to Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy. She read “Buckshot,” a book about her dog.
Meridith-Dunbar was “all in” as far as embracing Dr. Seuss Reading Day, Greene said.
There was a classroom doors decoration contest, the teachers dressed up and there was a specially decorated frame with a decorated background in the hall near the auditorium where photos could be taken.
Fran Smetana, Raye-Allen Elementary School principal, said the teachers are excited to have the United Way volunteers read to the students on Dr. Seuss Day.
“Many of these students do not have the opportunity to read at home with their parents,” Smetana said. “Students are thrilled to have different people with differing expressions and inflections share their favorite books and their love for reading.”
Greene said she would like to expand the reading project beyond once a year, possibly quarterly and eventually once a month.
“It impacts one of the four pillars that make up the United Way’s impact agenda — education,” Greene said.
United Way of Central Texas believes all children deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential and become community leaders, a United Way press release said.
Volunteers enjoy reading to children, but not all believe that it has much effect, but it does, she said.
“They think it’s too small and it doesn’t make a difference,” Greene said.
Nikki Murphy, Meridith-Dunbar principal, said it makes a huge difference.
“It shows the kids that there are people, other than their teachers, out there who enjoy reading and want to share that with the students and spend time with them,” Murphy said.
The academy has more than 500 pre-kindergarten students, and it’s efforts such as Dr. Seuss Reading Day that illustrate to the students how important they are to the community, she said.