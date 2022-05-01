So, when does a newly created railroad town become a real city?
Sure, political scientists and historians can debate it all day long, but the answer is simple: A town becomes a real city when the beer gets cold enough to drink.
National Train Day this Saturday is a good time to lift a glass or two to celebrate what trains made possible — iced drinks in hot weather. The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will have loads of activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Depot, 315 W. Ave. B.
Before rail lines reached Bell County, early settlers ate what they hunted and harvested.
Foods were either smoked or dried to preserve them for the fallow seasons. Residents in the northeastern states could “bank” ice blocks from frozen lakes and rivers in specially built ice houses. The ice was then delivered by wagon to help keep food cool in ice boxes during the summer months.
Alas, Texans were not so fortunate. Ice was harvested up north in the winter; by the 1850s, insulated train cars packed with these huge blocks delivered fresh foods to major Texas cities.
When the natural ice supply from the North was cut off by the Civil War, mechanical entrepreneurs adapted a French-patented absorption machine, shipped it through the Union blockade into Mexico and eventually to Texas, where it was in operation in San Antonio and later in Austin and San Saba.
By 1867, three San Antonio companies manufactured artificial ice. As rail lines expanded into Central Texas by the late 1870s and the early 1880s, so did ice deliveries. By 1900, the U.S. had 766 ice plants; Texas, with 77, had more than any other state.
By February 1886, less than five years after Temple was established by the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway, businesses began booming.
Seeing potential in the newly established railroad town, businessmen Frank H. Ayers (1824-1891) and John Farley (1846-1888) announced that they were embarking on a new business for Temple — Temple Ice and Refrigeration Manufacturing Company capable of producing more than seven tons of ice daily.
So sure were they of their success that they invested $20,000 in construction — more than $600,000 in today’s dollars.
They acquired acreage south of the Santa Fe yards, just below the city’s waterworks pump house. “The machinery is all first-class and of a sufficient capacity to supply Temple and all the surrounding points,” Ayers told the Temple Times, which added that “The enterprise will unquestionably prove a big success and the Times hails the movement with pleasure.”
Within three months, Temple Ice and Refrigeration Manufacturing furnished enough frozen water to serve the cities of Belton, Killeen, Lampasas, Holland, Salado and other smaller communities during the summer months.
Ayers personally guided a Times reporter through the factory. “The storerooms for beer, ice, fresh meats are the most conveniently arranged and will be kept a temperature of 40 degrees below zero.”
Later that year, a similar ice factory in Belton began manufacturing 800 pounds daily.
Even as ice manufacturing expanded in Central Texas, natural ice continued to be shipped by rail from the North in refrigerated cars. Soon, local production melted northern competition.
By 1909, ice was a hot business. The Temple Ice Company more than doubled its capacity and cold storage areas, thanks to a local option liquor vote that expanded the sale of alcoholic beverages. Voters clearly understood their enjoyment of cold beer and whiskey on the rocks. Total cost of the factory expansion was $1.5 million in today’s dollars.
Expansion of the ice factory also benefited Bell County farmers in new ways. Fruit and vegetable production greatly expanded in the early 1900s, and refrigerated rail cars were effectively transporting perishable foods to cities beyond Texas’ borders.
The expanded Temple Ice and Refrigeration Manufacturing Company also created a new industry for the railroad — dining cars. In 1910, Temple became home to a Fred Harvey House major agricultural enterprise, making Temple essential to a nationwide food delivery system linked to the country’s first restaurant and fast-food chain.
Temple’s Fred Harvey Dairy was one of five nationally that provided fresh food to Harvey Houses located along the Santa Fe Railway and its related lines. Every day, fresh milk, meats, eggs and vegetables were carted over to the Harvey House for dining cars or serving locally — all iced and ready for cooking.
Temple was known for its exceptionally fine ice cream, thanks to the nearby icehouse that kept the delicious dessert frozen solid.
Temple’s ice manufacturing enterprise also was a boon to Bell County homemakers who could have refrigeration at home — even when they didn’t have electricity.
All it took was heft, a strong arm and savvy ice pick skills to get the ice from factory to homes. Residential customers hung a sign in their front windows indicating whether they needed a 25- or 50-pound block. As the iceman passed through neighborhoods in his wagon, he would chip off the requested ice block, grip it with tongs and heave it into a leather shoulder pouch. Then, he would carry it to the house.
Beginning in the 1920s, commercial ice houses gradually declined as home refrigerators became more popular and affordable. In 1950 close to 90 percent of Texas families had some type of refrigeration. In the 1960s the growing use of automatic refrigerated vending machines, automatic ice vendors and ice machines in restaurants was replacing many commercial ice plants.
Temple Ice and Refrigeration Manufacturing eventually was torn down to make way for the Santa Fe Plaza development and Whistle Stop playground.