The city of Temple is partnering with Keep Temple Beautiful and Citizens for Progress to help residents clean up their neighborhoods.
The city will provide a dumpster, trash bags and lawn tools needed to clean up neighborhoods, the city said in a news release.
Residents are encouraged to clean up their yards and neighborhood while social distancing to help get rid of any trash or yard trimmings. For additional information, call 254-298-5999.
Here is the dumpster drop off schedule for Temple neighborhoods:
- July 31: TMED; dumpster location: 2101 S. 11th St.
- Aug. 7: East Downs; dumpster location: 712 E. Calhoun Ave.
- Aug. 21: Temple Heights; dumpster location: 1515 S. Seventh St.
- Sept. 4: Ferguson Park; dumpster location: 908 E. Ave. B
- Sept. 18: Central; dumpster location: 300 S. 27th St. (Edwards Academy)
- Oct. 2: Jackson Park; dumpster location: 925 N. Fourth St. (Jackson Park)
- Oct. 16: Crestview; dumpster location: 1503 E. Ave. J
- Oct. 30: Woodlawn; dumpster location: Dead end on Chevy Circle (between 3002 and 3016 Chevy Circle)
- Nov. 13: Downtown Temple; dumpster location: 220 E. Adams Ave. (Impact Church)
- Nov. 27: Bird Creek; dumpster location: Dead end on Arrowhead Drive (near Bird Creek Park and 4819 Arrowhead)
Families that take a “clean up selfie” will be entered for a chance to win a gift pack, the release said.
Post the picture on the city’s Facebook event page and a winner will be drawn on the Tuesday after your neighborhood event.