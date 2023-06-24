BELTON — Praise and worship, special music and personal testimonies were part of the program for a revival service 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Park.
About 50 people came at the outset, seated on lawn chairs before a ground-level stage — all in the welcome shade of huge pecan trees.
The crowd was expected to grow later on, said Darrell “Halo” Robinson of Killeen, chaplain of Veterans Outreach Ministry, which presented the event. He opened the program with a devotional about revival, using II Chronicles 7:14 as a text: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Next on the program was music performed by members of One Church Cove in Copperas Cove. David Lee sang “Wayfaring Stranger” and other numbers.
Amy Jo Miller was scheduled to give her testimony at 10:25 a.m. The praise team of Faith and Justin Austin were set for 10:45 a.m. Kellie Stark’s testimony was to follow at 11:30 a.m. Daena Rowley and Bill Hall were to sing at 11:50 a.m.
Frank Bear of Killeen, a member of VOM, said he was just a witness.
“I come out and I speak to people,” he said. “Some way to pass the word of Jesus, to shine the light and the love of Jesus.”
Another part of the program was “bike blessings,” he said, where people are invited into the privacy of small tents for personal prayer.
“If they are seeking forgiveness, we’ll help guide them to start a relationship with Jesus,” he said. “We also have free Bibles, and for children or people who can’t read too well we have audio sticks.”
II Corinthians 6:2 was on his heart he said: “For He Says, ‘In an acceptable time I have heard you, and in the day of salvation I have helped you.’ Behold, now is the accepted time, behold, now is the day of salvation.”
“I’m a veteran supporter,” Bear said. “My heart’s been called to serve, from the lowly vet on the street to the lonely vet in the VA hospital. We’re there to hold their hand.”
Made up of bikers, military personnel and other volunteers, VOM was founded in 2015 by Marygrace and Kirk Sellers of Moody.
“Anybody who has an interest in helping with our ministry to veterans and first responders and the homeless,” can be a member, Marygrace said. “If you don’t know Jesus, we welcome you even more. We go out to pray with the homeless on the streets. We bring them clothes and food.”
The ministry supports the Garden of Hope – Central Texas, an emergency shelter for children in Killeen, she said. They also support the Tri-County Motorcycle Run, she said, collecting and delivering Christmas toys for needy children.
“And then whatever else God lays our heart, we do it,” she said. “We have an amazing group of people. We’re all family.”