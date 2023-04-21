Sheets of rain doused Central Texas when severe weather hit the region Thursday night, prompting an hours-long flash flood watch and a brief tornado warning in northern Bell County and the surrounding area.
In Temple, 2.42 inches of rain was recorded Thursday night at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport after the storm system swept through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
More rain — another .38 inches — fell after midnight early Friday morning.
The intense downpour saturated roads as Temple first responders dealt with a dozen traffic accidents and two high water incidents between 4 p.m. and midnight.
High water was reported on 61st Street and Hilliard Road/Research Loop near Pepper Creek, which began a roaring river through ranchland Thursday night.
Temple Fire & Rescue also sent a notification about flooding on South Fifth Street.
City officials said the Temple Police Department was also called about three power transformers arching and traffic debris in roads, including tree limbs.
Other callers to the police department asked about storm shelters, power outages, homeless people stranded in the weather, and high water near homes.
High winds caused some damage, including a blown-down KFC restaurant sign seen at West Central Avenue and Interstate 35.
Drought conditions
Recent rains have helped alleviate some drought conditions.
On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor Map showed some improved conditions for Bell County. While most of the county faced either severe or extreme drought conditions for several months, there has been improvement over the last week.
Moderate drought conditions are seen through central Bell with extremely dry conditions on the east side. Western Bell remains under severe drought with a sliver of extreme drought conditions along the Coryell County line.
“A tight gradient exists from near normal conditions in the aforementioned areas to extreme or exceptional drought (D3-D4) over portions of central and western Texas and Oklahoma,” the Drought Monitor said. “Beneficial rains fell on Deep South Texas and southeastern Texas, bringing limited improvement, but a dry week for most of the central and western sections of Texas and Oklahoma meant conditions persisted or deteriorated there.”
Bell County reservoirs were also aided by rain.
Lake Belton’s water level increased by .15 feet overnight, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board. On Friday, the lake was at 64.1% full, compared to 63.7% full on Thursday.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level also increased. Stillhouse was 68.3% full Friday, an increase from 68.1% full on Thursday.
Rainy forecast
Rain is expected over the much of the next week.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 76 with wind gusts up to 20 mph. However by Saturday night, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. The low temperature will drop to about 54.
A 50% chance of rain is expected Sunday after 8 a.m. as mostly cloudy skies are predicted with a high at 64 with a low around 51 degrees.
More rain is expected Monday as precipitation chances stay at 50%. The high will be near 68 with more nighttime showers and thunderstorms forecast between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.
On Tuesday, the chance of precipitation will be about 60% as showers are expected after 2 p.m. The high will be 75 with wind gusts up to 25 mph. More storms are expected Tuesday evening.
Rain chances will lessen by Wednesday, dropping to 30% with the possibility of storms in the afternoon.
Thursday will have a 20% chance of rain as skies will be partly sunny with a high near 72 and low around 53.
By Friday, sunny skies are predicted with a high near 81 degrees.