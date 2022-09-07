Starting at 7 tonight, Texas Department of Transportation crews will perform various closures along Interstate 14 in Belton as part of a widening project.
weather alert
I-14 closures in Belton begin at 7 tonight
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Abigail (Abby) Renee Barnett (Duncan), age 34, died August 27, 2022
- 7 Belton ISD library books challenged
- Two up, two down: Temple puts away Willis for 34-20 victory, pushes record to 2-0
- Council approves apartment complex despite opposition
- ‘He’s just a baller’: Senior strong safety Donoso delivers for Temple’s defense
- 2 injured when winds topple sign at Central Texas State Fair
- Cardarius Nashaud Johnson Taplin “Cardi”, died Aug. 26, 2022.
- Temple Police identify man killed in hit-and-run
- Two men indicted in Bell prostitution sting
- Six men charged with riot participation after Belton fight