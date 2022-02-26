Farmland and large open fields surrounding Temple are quickly being bought up as the city expands outwards.
As land inside the city is rapidly being developed to make way for new homes, businesses and factories, developers have started to look outside the city limits as well. In order to bring in basic services, such as water and sewer lines, these developers look to the city of Temple.
Voluntary annexations in the past three years have sharply increased, accounting for about 71.2% of all land added to the city since 2012.
Since 2012, Temple has annexed more than 2,025.08 acres of land, including one annexation that is pending approval. Of this newly annexed land, 1,443 acres have been added since the start of 2019.
City Manager Brynn Myers said the increase in annexation requests shows the city’s goal of making Temple a place people want to live is working.
“It is evidence that people want to be in the city of Temple and have access to the exceptional services we provide including utilities, public safety and quality of life amenities,” Myers said. “I think it’s evidence that they recognize good value in the services we provide for the taxes that are paid.”
City officials said Friday that Temple currently covers a total of 77.09 square miles of land, which is equivalent to about 49,338.16 acres.
The 2,025.08 acres of land annexed since 2012 is equivalent to 3.16 square miles. This means the total size of the city has grown by about 4.1% in the last decade.
Compared to nearby cities, the newly annexed land is roughly the size of Salado, which is about 3.14 square miles.
In 2020 the city saw its biggest growth in recent history, adding more than 539.18 acres.
This large addition of land followed more than 416.65 acres being added in 2019. The city saw 145.16 acres annexed in 2021.
This year, annexations will keep city officials busy as more land is brought into the city.
In January, the City Council approved the annexation of a tract of more than 179.1 acres.
During its second meeting in February, the Council approved the first reading of an annexation of 161.87 acres. The Council is set to vote on the second and final reading of the annexation during its next meeting March 3.
The combined annexation of more than 340.99 acres so far in 2022 would make it the third largest year for annexation in the past decade.
While many of the annexations over the past decade have been for new homes, located mainly in West and South Temple, several large tracts brought in are to the north. These tracts are mainly located in the city’s industrial district, with businesses buying large plots of land and joining the city.
Councilwoman Susan Long, who represents South Temple, said it was important to point out that all the land added to the city in recent years was requested by landowners.
“The recent annexations … have been owner requested,” Long said. “In other words, the city fathers are not marching out and saying, ‘Hmm, I think we like that piece of land, let’s annex it.’ These are requested by the person who owns the land.”
Long said she views all of this growth as a good thing, with it providing Temple an increased tax base and a larger pool of people and ideas.
A larger tax base, Long said, allows the city to provide more services to residents and raise the quality of living. She said these new residents also bring ideas for businesses or organizations that can benefit the rest of the community.
Long said the city’s staff, which plans out how to manage growth, is the reason she is so confident in allowing more homes and businesses to move in.
“We have a very good planning department who look at every angle,” Long said. “I feel very comfortable with the growth because of the kind of staff we have on top of looking at everything we have to look at.”
Councilman Wendell Williams has pointed out how well the city is doing on managing growth.
“Temple has been discovered and we are seeing unprecedented growth, and, fortunately, the city is doing a good job of keeping up with that growth as best they can,” Williams said. “There is a lot of stress on the budget to build all those roads, but you have to do it to have that quality of life that everybody wants in our community.”
Annexations by year in Temple
- 2022 (to date) – 340.99 acres
- 2021 – 145.16 acres
- 2020 – 539.18 acres
- 2019 – 416.65 acres
- 2018 – 19.89 acres
- 2017 – 60.33 acres
- 2016 – 23.58 acres
- 2015 – 282.72 acres
- 2014 – 186.55 acres
- 2013 – No land annexed
- 2012 – 10 acres
Source: City of Temple