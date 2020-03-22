BELTON — The Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District will hold a virtual meeting of its board on Tuesday.
The meeting at 1:30 p.m. will be available online or by telephone in order for the Belton-based underground water district to reduce COVID-19 exposure, maintain government transparency and continue its operations, according to a news release.
The measures are implemented in accordance with section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code under COVID-19 guidelines from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott has suspended various open-meetings provisions that require government officials and members of the public to be physically present at a specified meeting location. Clearwater’s adherence to the governor’s guidance ensures public accessibility and opportunity to participate in the district’s open meeting, workshop and hearings, the release said.
The board agenda can be seen at http://www.cuwcd.org/event/march-board-meeting-5/. Board packets for the board meeting can be reviewed and downloaded at: http://cuwcd.org/public-records
Members of the public wishing to make public comment during the meeting must register by emailing schapman@cuwcd.org prior to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Registration for to do such is at: http://www.cuwcd.org/Public-Comment-eForm.pdf form must be downloaded then filled in electronically then sent by the submit button to send.
If a person wishes to speak, testify or offer comments during the public hearings on the Castle and/or Dillman applications, they must register at: http://www.cuwcd.org/Hearing-Registration-eForm.pdf Form must first be downloaded then offer the submit button to send.
This meeting will be recorded and the audio recording will be available on Clearwater’s website after the meeting. A copy of the agenda packet is available on the agency’s website at http://www.cuwcd.org/.