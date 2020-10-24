BELTON — The Belton Police Department is collecting donations for its sixth annual Silver Santa program, which benefits elderly Belton residents who participate in the RU OK? senior welfare program.
Christmas gift baskets will be provided to each RU OK? participant.
Donation boxes will be set up at the Belton Police Department, 711 E. Second Ave.; Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, 412 E. Central Ave.; and the Belton CVS store at 2849 N. Main St.
Belton Walmart, 2064 N. Main St., will have pre-packaged gift bags available for purchase.
“Additional information about the Silver Santa program will be available soon on Belton Police Department social media sites,” the department said in a news release. “Thank you for supporting area senior citizens, and the Belton Police Department!”
Items sought for gift baskets include: calendars, blankets, socks, knitted winter hats, cotton gloves, hand sanitizer, boxed tissues, lip balm, puzzles, compact mirrors, blank journals, small flashlights, colored pencils, hand lotion, jar openers, coloring books, bandages, drink insulators, small notepads, photo albums, magnifying glasses, scarves, coffee cups and mugs, throw pillows, seat cushions, disposable cameras, large print playing cards, large print crossword/word find books, greeting cards and disposable heating pads.