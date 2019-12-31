Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg plans to open an office in the historically red Bell County ahead of the March 3 primaries.
Bloomberg’s campaign plans to open 17 field offices throughout Texas, the Texas Tribune reported. Specific office openings will be announced soon, Texas press secretary Elizabeth Lewis told the Telegram Tuesday.
Lewis said Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City and a billionaire, is focusing on raking up delegates on Super Tuesday, which is when 15 states, including Texas, hold their presidential primaries. Super Tuesday is March 3.
The Lone Star State has 262 delegates, according to the Tribune. Texas delegates will be awarded proportionally. A candidate must win at least 15 percent of the vote in a Senate district to win district delegates, according to the Texas Democratic Party.
Bell County Democrats chairman Chris Rosenberg said that Bloomberg opening offices in Bell County is proof that the state will be a battleground in the presidential race.
Rosenberg expects Bloomberg’s office to be set up in Killeen — an area that, in recent elections, has increasingly moved toward her party. Precinct 4, which covers most of Killeen, is currently represented by two Democrats in county positions: Bell County Commissioner John Driver and Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters.
“The city of Killeen has a lot of Democratic voters, and the Bell County Democratic Party will be turning them out,” Rosenberg said.
This is the first time in Rosenberg’s tenure leading the local political party that a Democratic presidential candidate has announced plans to set up shop in Bell County, she said.
The last time Bell County voted for a Democrat presidential candidate was in 1976 when it went for Jimmy Carter.
There will be 17 candidates in the Democratic presidential primary ballot in Texas. The Republican ballot has seven candidates, including incumbent President Donald Trump.