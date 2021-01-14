A city parade and a day of service will be held in Temple Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The parade, held by the Temple unit of NAACP, will start at 4 p.m. and take the place of the group’s traditional MLK Jr. Day march with a twist to help with social distancing.
NAACP President Bennie Walsh said that instead of marching through downtown, the march would instead be a parade of cars driving in a precession.
Attendees who have signed up for the event will line up along Avenue M, near the intersection with MLK Jr. Drive, before driving to the parking lot of City Hall. Once at the end of the march, Walsh said there will be a speech by speaker Dr. Kerry-Ann Zamore.
The Temple Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a day of service event Monday at James Wilson Park in Temple, 1909 Curtis B. Elliot Drive.
Attendees at the event will encourage a move to Dr. King’s vision of a “beloved community” by helping pick up litter at the park. The event will be free and open to the public of all ages.
The day of service will start at 10 a.m. Monday and will last until noon.
Zamore, an educator, filmmaker and community advocate, will talk about the theme of the march — the coronavirus pandemic of 2020 and hope for 2021.
“It is very important for us to have this during this time,” Walsh said. “With everything that is going around in our nation, we need some hope and we need some dreams. We need to try our best to move on forward from here.”
Those participating in the car parade are able to sign up online at https://bit.ly/3qqBFUP.