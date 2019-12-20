A 26-year-old Temple man was sentenced to more than 21 years in federal prison for his role in sex trafficking two minors, authorities announced.
Riheem Rexdual Robinson — sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Thursday — will pay a $2,000 fine and be placed on supervised release for 10 years after he completes 260 months in a federal prison.
Robinson, also known by the nickname Phat, was arrested by Temple police in January 2018 with a co-worker at the Golden Corral, 5101 S. General Bruce Drive, on a federal arrest warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Robinson pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking of children on Aug. 6, a news release said. By pleading guilty, Robinson admitted that in April 2012, he recruited, enticed, harbored and transported a minor and caused that minor to engage in a commercial sex act for which Robinson profited financially.
Robinson also admitted to committing the same acts with a second minor in October 2016, authorities said in the release.
“Our children are our nation’s most precious resource,” said FBI San Antonio Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs. “Those who would recruit and exploit them for the purpose of underage prostitution will have to answer for their despicable crimes, and that’s the strong message that was sent in today’s sentencing.”
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Temple Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary Kucera and Greg Gloff prosecuted the case, part of the Project Safe Childhood national initiative to combat child sexual abuse and exploitation.