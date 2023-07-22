Editor’s note: Part of an occasional series on water in Texas.
To get ready for hot, dry Central Texas summers, homeowners such as Belton’s Bill Holmes are doing their part to conserve water and practice sustainability by harvesting rainwater.
As the name implies, rainwater harvesting is a process where water that falls on a home is collected and stored for later use. A water tank is connected to a building’s gutter system, and as it rains, runoff is funneled into the storage container.
Holmes, a former mayor of Belton, has been using rainwater for a variety of uses for the past 23 years.
“Former Belton City Manager Jeff Holberg was very concerned about the future water supply, and he advocated for rainwater harvesting,” Holmes said. “Jeff laid the groundwork for conservation and harvesting, and I became interested.”
“I’m still harvesting, but on a smaller scale than I did a few years ago,” he said. “We’ve lived on the same street for 43 years, but we’ve lived in three different houses. We downsized about eight years ago, and my setup is a little smaller. I just don’t have the space I did — water tanks can take up a lot of space.”
Before moving to his current residence, Holmes was storing rainwater in a 2,000-gallon tank. Water was treated with ultraviolet light and ran through purifying filters to make it safe to drink.
“When we moved here, I had my rain gutters plumbed for collecting rainwater,” he said. “I had gutters, mesh gutter covers and a valve installed. The water is stored in four 55-gallon drums and a 210-gallon water tank. When the storage is full, I turn the valve and water runs into my yard. Unfortunately, with this drought, my tanks are dry.”
“If I relied on harvesting 100 percent, I would be going to the store and buying bottled water.”
Holmes said his current harvesting system could make rainwater drinkable if he ran it through a portable filter system.
“Texas Baptist Men use these portable systems all over the world — Africa, Indian, South America — during mission trips,” he said. “They leave some with the people over there. Water is often collected from water sources used by cows. Women often haul nasty-looking water in containers on their heads for several miles. These filters make the water crystal clear.”
Holmes said he is concerned about Brazos River Authority plans to pump up to 20 billion gallons a year of Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir water to Lake Georgetown as early as 2027 and up to 9.8 billion gallons of water per year from Lake Belton to Stillhouse in an effort to meet drought-related needs of Austin’s northern suburbs.
“These areas to the south keep growing, but they don’t have the water there so they are looking toward Bell County,” Holmes said. “My parents always taught me that water flows downhill. But now it seems water flows where the votes are.”
There are numerous benefits to harvesting rainwater to prepare for drier seasons including:
• You can use the water you harvest for several purposes outside of drinking water, which can significantly reduce your utility bill.
• Rainwater is a great option for watering your garden as it does not contain chemicals that can harm your plants.
• Rainwater tanks are a dependable way to save water.
• Rainwater harvesting can be incredibly useful during water shortages.
“Harvesting and using rainwater is a necessary, wonderful thing we can do to relieve some of the pressure on our existing water supplies,” he said.