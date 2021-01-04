Bell County students are headed back to classes this week — amid a deluge of new COVID-19 infections since the fall semester ended.
The Temple, Academy, Holland, Troy and Salado independent school districts will kick off the spring semester today, according to the entities. Meanwhile, Belton, Rogers and Killeen ISDs go back on Wednesday, according to the districts.
Since Dec. 18 — the day after school was released for the winter break — the county has gained at least 2,883 coronavirus cases, according to Bell County Public Health District data.
Schools plan to be ready to mitigate the spread of the virus. In the past two weeks, administrators have been monitoring local infections and been talking with health district officials.
“Upon returning to school, we will continue adhering to established safety measures and working closely with the county health (district),” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “This formula has worked very well through the fall term and I expect the same result in the spring as vaccinations begin to arrive.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said students will resume classes in person. That is Scenario 3 in the district’s five-stage COVID-19 response plan. Students who opted for virtual instruction can continue to do that.
Districts continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance.
“We know that doubling down on these efforts is our best chance of keeping our schools open during the likely post-holiday surge,” Smith said. “I’m proud of the collective effort by the Big Red Community and implore our teachers, staff and students to not let up on our shared responsibility to keep each other safe.”
Local health officials said Monday they expect case associated with the holidays to spike over the next two weeks.
Temple and Belton ISD will continue to keep parents, students and staff updated as the coronavirus crisis changes.
“We will maintain current reporting procedures and communicate any decisions with respect to students and staff accordingly,” Ott said. “Last semester we were able to safely compete in extracurricular activities — both athletic and artistic in nature. I look forward to cheering on our students in competition this semester as we did in the fall.”
If needed, Belton ISD is ready to shift between phases in its COVID-19 response plan, Smith said.
“While we believe that face-to-face learning is best for our students, the district has been preparing for multiple scenarios since last summer and is ready to shift learning environments if needed,” he said. “A shift in scenario may occur at individual schools or as a district depending on the specific situation.”