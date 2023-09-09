The Temple Public Library hosted representatives of nine Central Texas museums Saturday for a “Free Museum Day,” setting up stations on the library’s first and second floor and offering activities and prizes for children.
On the first floor, visitors could learn about the Dr Pepper Museum, the Mayborn Museum Complex and the Temple Children’s Museum. On the second floor, they visited displays for the Pearce Museum, Salado Museum and College Park, Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, Williamson Museum, Tahiti Felix Tattoo Museum and the Austin Pop Culture Museum. There also was a display by Historic Waco.
Genevieve Stockburger, education coordinator of the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, gave out free passes and let the children operate a telegraph key.
“It’s fun watching them learn, if they want to tap out a little code,” she said.
She provided them with a copy of the American Morse Code to go by. The museum has an extensive communications room in its upstairs section, she said.
Daniel McNight, event and volunteer coordinator for Historic Waco, said the organization gives tours of four homes. He displayed a violin that he said came to Waco in 1854 with some of its first settlers. Two of the homes currently open for tours are the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House Museum and the East Terrace House Museum.
A Bonnie and Clyde murder mystery will be shown at the East Terrace House on Oct. 14, he said.
“We chose that house because Bonnie and Clyde, when they got started, lived not very far from that house,” he said.
Austin Museum of Popular Culture also was set up on the second floor.
“We collect music-related art,” said Billy Perkins of Temple. “I’m a poster artist. I follow in the footsteps of these guys. We’re a pretty cool museum.”
The museum brought a selection of different posters and art items. The earliest piece of art was dated 1951.
Josh Sandick of Oakalla talked to visitors about Tahiti Felix Tattoo Museum in Killeen. He had displays of tattoo tools, the artwork and some of the personal possessions of the artists. There is not a huge demand for this style, he said. Most of the people trying to maintain the art are 60-80 years old, he said.
“The younger generation thinks their art is more valuable,” he said. “All of this starts from the ’40s. Now a lot of people will just utilize the internet.”
Representatives of Williamson Museum in Georgetown had fossils on display, including petrified mammoth teeth. They were letting children decorate bandanas by stamping them will small designs of flowers, dinosaurs and shells.
William Bullard of Ennis, curator of exhibits and collections for Pearce Museum in Corsicana, said he was promoting the museum and two art shows scheduled for this fall.
“It’s primarily a Civil War museum and a western art gallery,” he said of the museum.
The main display was the replica of a larger sculpture, representing the “shattered state of the Union” in the middle of the Civil War.
The soldier’s head is down. He’s wearing two left shoes, Bullard said, and “reading a letter he’s probably read a 100 times, not knowing if he’s ever going to get back home.”