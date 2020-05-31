A 30-year-old man reportedly driving a stolen car was arrested Sunday morning after he led officers on a crash-laden pursuit from Harker Heights to Nolanville.
Omar Powell was taken into custody after the early morning pursuit ended near a ditch at the intersection of Interstate 14 and Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville, officials said.
Significant damage occurred during the pursuit — three residents’ vehicles were struck by the suspect’s vehicle, including one dragged after it became “bumper locked,” Maj. T.J. Cruz, a Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman, said.
Powell was spotted at 1:21 a.m. driving the stolen vehicle — from a burglary of a habitation — going 85 mph in a 60 mph zone on FM 2410 near Elf Trail, Cruz said.
When the driver refused to stop, the vehicle was pursued into Harker Heights, Cruz said.
The vehicle hit a parked vehicle before turning around onto eastbound I-14.
The vehicle went into a ditch near the intersection of Paddy Hamilton and I-14 before going through a fence.
Powell reportedly jumped out and ran. A perimeter was set up and he was found running across a field near FM 2410 and Levy Crossing. He was then captured.
No one was injured.
Powell was held Sunday at the Bell County Jail as charges are pending. A bond amount was not available.
Assisting in the chase were officers from Texas Department of Public Safety, Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Nolanville Police Department.