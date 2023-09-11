Temple Fire & Rescue will hold a remembrance ceremony at 8:30 a.m. today in front of the Central Fire Station on North Third St. to honor the 2,977 lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The 30-minute program, open to the public, will feature remarks and the ringing of a bell that commemorates line-of-duty deaths and the collapse of the World Trade Center’s North and South towers.
“This ceremony allows us to come together as a community and pay tribute to the brave heroes and innocent victims who lost their lives on September 11,” Temple Fire Chief Mitch Randles said.
“We never want to forget their memory and continue to honor those who are still affected today by the terrible attack,” he said.
Last week, the Young Conservatives of Texas chapter at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor kept busy by planting 2,977 miniature American flags to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
It is one of the group’s longest-running traditions.
“This memorial is important to share because of how big of an impact 9/11 had on the U.S. and how desensitized the subject is to our generation today. We must remember what we lost that day and continue pushing for freedom,” Cassidy Schnoor, the chairman of the Young Conservatives of Texas at UMHB, said.
Although Schnoor and many of her peers — who arranged the thousands of American flags in a gridded pattern in front of the Luther Memorial and Bell Tower on the UMHB campus — were either not alive or old enough to remember the attacks, they emphasized the importance of keeping the memory of those impacted alive.
“This devastating event happened only 11 days before my sister was born,” Keely Mills, the media coordinator for the Young Conservatives of Texas at UMHB, said. “Though I was not alive for any of it, my heart shatters for those who were and still are being affected by the losses 9/11 caused. This memorial is the least I can do to show my highest respect and sincere gratitude for the firefighters and police officers who saved countless lives that day.”
The youth organization is hopeful that members from both the UMHB and Belton-area communities will visit the display at 900 College St. in Belton to pay their respects.
It will be posted until Tuesday.
“The attacks on Sept. 11 were intended to break our country’s spirit, but instead, we have merged as a country to be stronger and more unified,” Emily Boyd, the vice chairman of the Young Conservatives of Texas at UMHB. “Our generation needs to honor these men and women who have given their lives after the attacks. This memorial reminds us of the lives lost and why we push our values of freedom.”
Other events
Temple ISD has Freedom Walks planned Monday at Cater Elementary, Raye-Allen Elementary, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy. A Family and Freedom Parade will be at 9 a.m. Friday at Thornton Elementary.
Belton ISD will have events this morning at High Point Elementary and Sparta Elementary.
Killeen ISD, in partnership with the Killeen Police Department, will hold the 17th annual Freedom Walk in remembrance of Sept. 11, 2001. The public event will be held 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Leo Buckley Stadium, on the campus at Killeen High School, 500 N. 38th St.