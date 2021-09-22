The Belton Educational Enrichment Foundation continued its dedication in funding student scholarships and teacher grants last week when it raised more than $110,000 during its annual Boots & BBQ fundraiser.
This year’s event, hosted at Schoepf’s BBQ, included silent and live auctions during dinner, and a musical performance by Texas country singer Jared Johnson, a Belton High graduate.
“This was one of our major fundraisers for the year, and the community really showed up,” Danny Vela, BEEF’s vice president of marketing and events, said in a news release. “It was great to see everyone come together and invest in Belton ISD’s students and staff in this way.”
The Boots & BBQ event was “just plain fun” for Vela, who was pleased that the Belton High School Madrigal and the Lake Belton High School Bella Voce choirs could join them for the evening.
“We always try to include student participation in our events because they are the reason we’re raising money,” she said. “Seeing them in action is a great reminder of our ‘why.’”
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said BEEF — which was established in 1992 — has awarded more than $273,000 in scholarships to the district’s two graduating classes from Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow.
“BEEF also provides grants to teachers to support innovative and creative instructional approaches and to paraprofessionals to financially support pursuit of teacher certification,” she said.”
These scholarships and grants are funded purely by private donors, including individuals, corporations and foundations, according to BEEF.
“Our donors appreciate the impact they are able to make by financially investing in Belton students and staff,” Allyn Testroet, BEEF’s president, said. “We are grateful for their partnership and continued generosity. It truly makes a difference in the lives of so many in our community.”
BEEF is still accepting donations online at bit.ly/3nUxWAM.